Major League Cricket 2024 Review: Including talented local cricketers crucial for success in coming years

As Major League Cricket (MLC) completed its second season in July 2024, the league has emerged as an exciting platform for international players while also posing a significant challenge: engaging local youth to ensure cricket’s long-term viability in the United States.

One of the standout moments this season was Oregon-born Sanjay Krishnamurthi, a 21-year-old computer science student, who hit the winning run for his San Francisco Unicorns, scoring 79 off 42 balls in a thrilling match against Washington Freedom on July 22. This victory not only marked Washington’s first loss of the season but also highlighted the potential for USA-born cricketers to enrich the local sports landscape, laying the groundwork for a vibrant future for cricket in America. Including talented local cricketers in MLC teams will be crucial for the league’s success in the coming years.

However, what truly fills the stands at sports venues? It could be the electric atmosphere, the star power of elite athletes, or the intense rivalries that captivate fans. More importantly, fans’ deep emotional bond with their teams keeps them returning. Take the Chicago Cubs in Baseball and their devoted supporters at Wrigley Field or the sold-out crowds cheering for Michael Jordan at the United Center. Currently, Major League Cricket operates with just two venues hosting six teams, which poses a challenge for fans looking to forge a personal connection with their teams. The absence of a home-and-away structure further complicates this relationship, leaving fans yearning for greater engagement and loyalty.

Building that vital fan-team camaraderie remains an uphill battle. With two teams based in California and another in Washington, the lack of dedicated West Coast stadiums hampers local support development. Once the infrastructure is established, proper home-and-away matches can foster deeper connections. However, as the tournament continues to grow over the years, a positive momentum is building. Players are beginning to consider their long-term affiliations, such as Harmeet Singh, the left-arm spinner with roots in the Seattle franchise who has shown his commitment to the team coached by Pravin Amre.

Take, for instance, Pat Cummins, the exceptional Australian bowler who recently signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco Unicorns, backed by tech entrepreneurs Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan. Cummins strategically aligns his passion for cricket with smart investments for his future, illustrating how players can merge their athletic careers with opportunities that pave the way for long-term success. The United States, often dubbed the land of opportunity, may represent the perfect paradigm for this new venture.

So far, six teams have participated in MLC’s first two seasons, with four teams from IPL franchises playing integral roles in team management. With the proposed expansion on the horizon, it’s only a matter of time before other IPL teams are interested in the newer MLC expansion teams.

Sanjay Parthasarathy, the operating partner and co-owner of the Seattle Orcas, shares his insights with Sportstar on what needs to happen for cricket to thrive in the USA: grassroots development in schools, colleges, and communities; a winning USA national team and appropriate infrastructure. He noted that the USA team’s success in reaching the Super 8 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has sparked heightened interest and awareness. The Seattle Orcas is actively investing in grassroots initiatives, emphasising, “Building a new location for cricket in the US will take a while. We are moving in the right trajectory with accelerated speed.”

When asked about the potential for other IPL teams to join, he remarked, “The first movers in the IPL moved quickly. Based on other T20 leagues, we should expect Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants to show interest. All this will depend on the expansion of the MLC, which remains to be seen.”

In terms of cricket-related excitement, the league has not disappointed. The challenger match between Texas and San Francisco reached a thrilling climax when the Texas Super Kings needed 18 runs off the final over. It faced the formidable Pat Cummins, whose exceptional skill with yorkers proved decisive, ultimately humbling the Super Kings and securing a memorable victory to reach the finals of MLC season 2. While the cricketing entertainment factor has been abundant, the fervent support from loyal fans has been lacking, highlighting a critical area for growth in cultivating dedicated team followings. In the finals of the 2024 MLC, Washington Freedom was led by Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell to provide them with a thumping win over San Francisco Unicorns.

Foreign players have also capitalised on the opportunities presented by MLC. Pakistan’s young all-rounder Hassan Khan made the most of his chances this season, citing the benefits of playing in the league.