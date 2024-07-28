MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA Cricket fulfils critical requirement, appoints Jonathan Atkieson as CEO

As per the norm, it is necessary for every sport governing body to earn the National Governing Body (NGB) status which is needed for all sports added in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 12:02 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jonathan Atkieson during an event.
Jonathan Atkieson during an event. | Photo Credit: X @usacricket
infoIcon

Jonathan Atkieson during an event. | Photo Credit: X @usacricket

USA Cricket has fulfilled one of the two critical requirements to avoid being disqualified as an ICC Associate nations by appointing Jonathan Atkieson as its chief executive officer effective August 1.

The USAC was ‘put on notice’ by the ICC earlier this month for breaching two norms.

While not having a CEO was one, the other was USAC not fulfilling the governance norms which are set by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

As per the norm, it is necessary for every sport governing body to earn the National Governing Body (NGB) status which is needed for all sports added in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee during its 141st Session and Executive Board meeting in Mumbai last year had given its nod for the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Games.

ALSO READ | SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Axar Patel says, India never thought Sri Lanka was ahead despite Nissanka’s early burst

“USA Cricket has announced the appointment of Johnathan Atkeison as its new CEO, effective August 1st, 2024,” the USAC said on its website.

Atkeison most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of USA Rugby. he joins USA Cricket with over 15 years of national governing body experience.

“I’m honoured to join the team at USA Cricket. It’s an incredible time for the sport here in the United States with the historic performance of the men’s national team in the recent T20 World Cup, the completion of the second season of Major League Cricket, and the first opportunity to showcase cricket in the Olympics here on home soil during the LA28 games,” Atkinson said.

“Our goal is to build a world-class organisation to capitalise on that momentum, and firmly establish cricket’s position in the American sporting landscape,” he added.

Atkieson is credited for leading USA Rugby through a financial restructuring in 2020 followed by ‘a four-year period of rapid growth and development’.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC /

Associate nations /

USA Cricket /

us olympic committee /

Los angeles 2028 /

Olympic Games /

International Olympic Committee /

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score, Day 2: Ramita, Elavenil in 10m air rifle qualification at 12:45PM; Manu Bhaker in action at 3:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Elavenil, Ramita in 10m air rifle qualification; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA Cricket fulfils critical requirement, appoints Jonathan Atkieson as CEO
    PTI
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights: Manu Bhaker makes women’s 10m air pistol final, Sarabjot loses out on a final place by one inner-10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha LIVE Updates: Sindhu aims to start historic Olympic campaign on winning note
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. USA Cricket fulfils critical requirement, appoints Jonathan Atkieson as CEO
    PTI
  2. IND vs SL, 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Second T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. TNPL 2024: Tiruppur Tamizhans beats Trichy Grand Cholas by 47 runs to qualify for playoffs
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Nissanka’s spirited knock in vain as India takes 1-0 series lead
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score, Day 2: Ramita, Elavenil in 10m air rifle qualification at 12:45PM; Manu Bhaker in action at 3:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Elavenil, Ramita in 10m air rifle qualification; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA Cricket fulfils critical requirement, appoints Jonathan Atkieson as CEO
    PTI
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights: Manu Bhaker makes women’s 10m air pistol final, Sarabjot loses out on a final place by one inner-10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha LIVE Updates: Sindhu aims to start historic Olympic campaign on winning note
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment