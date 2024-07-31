Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad struggled to evade Lovlina Borgohain’s heavy punches as the former lost the Round of 16 match in women’s 75kg prelims at the ongoing Paris Olympics.
Hofstad, in the first two rounds, was left searching for answers as Lovlina used her height to her advantage to land crucial blows.
Hofstad, the World Youth Champion of 2022, looked to unsettle Lovlina in the first round with an array of quick punches, but a couple of jabs and a right hook from the Indian ensured she collected the much-needed points.
It was Lovlina who adopted an aggressive approach in the second round to land strong blows squarely on Hoftsad’s face. Although Hofstad looked to make some sort of a comeback in the third round, it eventually turned out to be a bit too late.
The judges ended up ruling a unanimous 5-0 in the Indian’s favour. Lovlina will take on number one seed China’s Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4 at 15:02 IST. Qian has already beaten Borgohain in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.
Another win for the Indian would guarantee her a medal. This can potentially be her second Olympic medal, with the pugilist having won a bronze in Tokyo 2020 as well.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
- Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
- Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE