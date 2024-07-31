MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal

Although Hofstad looked to unsettle Lovlina with an array of quick punches, a couple of jabs and a right hook from the Indian ensured she collected the much-needed points in the first round.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad (in red) takes a punch from India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match.
Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad (in red) takes a punch from India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match. | Photo Credit: MOHD RASFAN / AFP
infoIcon

Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad (in red) takes a punch from India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match. | Photo Credit: MOHD RASFAN / AFP

Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad struggled to evade Lovlina Borgohain’s heavy punches as the former lost the Round of 16 match in women’s 75kg prelims at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Hofstad, in the first two rounds, was left searching for answers as Lovlina used her height to her advantage to land crucial blows.

Hofstad, the World Youth Champion of 2022, looked to unsettle Lovlina in the first round with an array of quick punches, but a couple of jabs and a right hook from the Indian ensured she collected the much-needed points.

It was Lovlina who adopted an aggressive approach in the second round to land strong blows squarely on Hoftsad’s face. Although Hofstad looked to make some sort of a comeback in the third round, it eventually turned out to be a bit too late.

The judges ended up ruling a unanimous 5-0 in the Indian’s favour. Lovlina will take on number one seed China’s Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4 at 15:02 IST. Qian has already beaten Borgohain in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. 

Another win for the Indian would guarantee her a medal. This can potentially be her second Olympic medal, with the pugilist having won a bronze in Tokyo 2020 as well.

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lovlina Borgohain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Yee runs perfect 10km to take men’s individual triathlon gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there repechage round in boxing?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hong Kong hits back at Italy’s protest against fencer Cheung’s win with posts on pineapple pizza
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment