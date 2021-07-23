Bengal camp for upcoming domestic season kicks off

The Bengal camp for the upcoming domestic cricket season began here on Friday.

All the probables, except for those who are doing National duty and two unwell players (Golam Mustafa and Sujit Yadav), attended the camp.

“It's very heartening to see the efforts put in. There will be a little time before they reach their peak. What I have seen is the intensity and the desire. It's very encouraging. We want to try winning trophies for our state and that is the prime motivation. Everybody needs to keep in mind that we are here to perform really well as a team,” Bengal head coach Arun Lal said.

The camp will go on for a fortnight.