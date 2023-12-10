Renegades vs Scorchers BBL match abandoned due to unsafe pitch

The Bigh Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers on Sunday in Geelong was abandoned due to an unsafe pitch.

Three deliveries from Will Sutherland of Renegades pitched at similar lengths yet produced variable bounce, and beat Josh Inglis on all three occasions. The incident happened in the seventh over of the innings with Scorchers at 30 for two.

Here's the delivery that prompted the discussions.



Quinton de Kock's reaction 🫢 #BBL13pic.twitter.com/1Tbq5YRjnq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2023

The umpires, upon deliberation with the two captains, Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson, deciced to stop play before going off the field to consult with the match referee. Upon their return to the field, the official announcement of the game being called off was made.

“We had so much rain yesterday, it’s just unfortunate. A few things happening that were slightly dangerous,” Finch said on the official broadcast.

Matches have been called off for similar reasons in international cricket as well. In 2007, Sri Lanka’s One-Day International against India at the Feroz Shah Kotla was called off due to an unsafe pitch.

In 1998, England vs West Indies Test match at the Sabina Park in Jamaica lasted just 11 overs before play was abandoned due to an unfavourable pitch.