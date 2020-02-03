Billie Jean King to attend Women's T20 World Cup final

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will attend the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day.

King will be at the final on March 8, to be part of this historic opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture. The current record of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final held at the Rose Bowl in the USA, the International Cricket Council said in a release.

The former women’s world number one tennis player and winner of 39 Grand Slam titles is a global leader and champion for diversity and inclusion. She will headline a special International Women’s Day event on March 6 as the keynote speaker at the Change Our Game Lunch.

“It is an honour to be part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the International Women’s Day celebrations planned in Melbourne,” King said.

“This year, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Original 9 and the birth of women’s professional tennis, and what we did to change tennis and all sports, we hope to bring that same vision for equality, opportunity and acceptance to the World Cup this March.”