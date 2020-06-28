Mark Taylor: Alternative venues could be considered for Boxing Day Test

An iconic occasion like the Boxing Day Test must be played before capacity crowd, according to former Australia captain Mark Taylor. Australia and India are scheduled to meet in the Boxing Day Test of the 2020-21 season but hosting crowds could be a matter of concern as the number of people infected by the novel coronavirus is rising in the State of Victoria.

Taylor said alternative venues like the Optus stadium in Perth and the Adelaide Oval could be considered for the Boxing Day Test.

“Could it move? Obviously, because if you look at what is happening across Australia by Christmas time the MCG may only be able to host 10,000 or 20,000 people which will not look great for an iconic test like Australia and India,” Taylor told Channel Nine.

“You move that to Optus stadium in Perth or even Adelaide Oval you will get full venues. Adelaide in particular loves seeing the Indians play. The India-Pakistan game in the World Cup sold out in 52 minutes or something,” he added.

Last month, Western Australia Cricket Association chief Christina Matthews lashed out at Cricket Australia for choosing Brisbane over Perth as one of the venues for the high-profile Test series against India. Taylor believes WACA will look to seize the opportunity to host Virat Kohli and his team.

“Those venues specially Perth will be trying hard to get that game as it would look better with full crowds,” he said.

The Optus stadium can sit 60,000 supporters and is regarded as the best venue in Australia outside the MCG.

Earlier this week, Australia’s Test captain Tim Paine expressed fears that the Boxing Day Test could indeed be shifted from Melbourne.