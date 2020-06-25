Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma resumes outdoor training post lockdown relaxations India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma resumed outdoor training post relaxation of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. PTI 25 June, 2020 19:40 IST File Photo: Rohit Sharma's last competitive outing was in the T20 series against New Zealand. - vivek bendre PTI 25 June, 2020 19:40 IST India’s white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma was back on the field on Thursday as he had his first outdoor training session post relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown.Rohit, who last played competitive cricket during the T20 series in New Zealand before hamstring injury ruled him out.“Good to be back on the park getting some work done, felt like myself after a long time,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram page. View this post on Instagram Good to be back on the park getting some work done felt like myself after a long time A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:04am PDT However from the post, it couldn’t be ascertained which ground he trained.Rohit like his other teammates had been confined to his house after the nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 25 to curb the outbreak of COVID19.His Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara has recently started batting in the nets in Rajkot.Pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first Indian cricketer to resume training last month, after he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos