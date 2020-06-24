Clare Connor set to become MCC's first female president

Former England women's cricket team captain Clare Connor has been named the next president of the MCC — the first woman to hold the position in the club's 233-year history.

She will replace Kumar Sangakkara for the role on October 1, next year. Sangakkara is set to serve a second 12-month term after his first was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The nomination of Connor was announced by Sangakkara himself via video during Wednesday’s Annual General Meeting.

She is currently the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s managing director of women’s cricket and was made an honorary life member of the MCC in 2009.

“I am deeply honoured to be named the next president of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege,” said Connor.

“We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come. I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed 9 year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed.

“Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity — the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket’s most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future.”

Connor made her debut for England at the age of 19 in 1995, becoming captain five years later. In 2005, she led England to an Ashes victory and was named ECB’s head of women’s cricket in 2007.

Aside from her ECB duties, Connor has been Chair of the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee since 2011. She has also served as a director on the board of Sussex Cricket and Sport England.

“I am thrilled that Clare has accepted the invitation to become the next President of MCC. The Club has a significant role to play in cricket’s global appeal and with her influence, I am sure she will make a considerable contribution to MCC,” said Sangakkara.

“With the extended lead-in time until she takes office, she will have an important part to play as President Designate,” added the former Sri Lanka captain, who became the Club’s first non-British President when he assumed office in October 2019 and will then stand down in September 2021.