Stuart Broad bowls most expensive over in history of Test cricket - concedes 35 runs; Bumrah smashes 29 of those to set record

Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket, conceding 35 runs in an over during the second day of the rearrange fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Incidentally, 29 of those runs were smashed by India captain Jasprit Bumrah, who struck four fours and two sixes in the over to go past Brian Lara, who had hammered 28 runs in an over off South Africa's Robin Peterson in 2003. That was also the most expensive over in Test cricket Before Bumrah's pyrotechnics on Saturday.

Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022

The 35-run over (4, 5w, 7nb, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1)

Bumrah got a top edge on the hook for a four at fine-leg off the first ball before Broad's bouncer went over wicketkeeper Sam Billings for five wides. Seven runs came off the third ball as Bumrah top-edged a pull over third man for six and off a no-ball as Broad overstepped.

Three consecutive fours followed as Bumrah crashed a full toss through mid on, then inside edged a four to fine leg before smashing one to the square leg boundary and tumbling over. Bumrah pulled the next delivery for a six over deep backward square leg to make it the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket. There was finally some respite for Broad off the last ball as Bumrah dug out a yorker and hared for a single.

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls as India was bowled out for 416 with James Anderson dismissing No.11 Mohammed Siraj to complete his 32nd fifer (five for 60) in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah's 31* is now the highest by any debutant captain in Test history while batting at #10.

The previous highest was 30 by Bishan Bedi at Christchurch in 1976.#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2022

The 36-run-over at the 2007 World T20

The 35-run record over on Saturday was an unenviable addition to Broad's resume, who also holds the record for bowling the joint-most expensive over in T20 Internationals. India's Yuvraj Singh had smashed the England pacer for 36 runs in one over (6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6) at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in Durban. Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya had received a similar treatment from Kieron Pollard, who smashed six sixes in as many balls in one over in 2021.