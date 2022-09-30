Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: timeline of Indian pacer’s injuries

India tour of England 2018

Jasprit Bumrah missed the three T20s against England due to a fractured left thumb. He picked up the injury during a T20 against Ireland in Malahide on June 27. He also missed the first two Tests against England but featured in the last three, picking up 14 wickets in India's 1-4 series loss.

India tour of the West Indies in 2019

Bumrah suffered from a lower back issue after returning from the Caribbean. He was subsequently robbed of Test debut in a home series against South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam starting on October 2. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening.

Bumrah was the game-changer for India in the two-Test series against the West Indies in Antigua and Jamaica. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 victims at 9.23 (five for seven in the second innings in Antigua & six for 31 in the first innings in Jamaica).

September 2022

India was dealt a major injury blow ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Bumrah virtually ruled out of the marquee event in Australia, starting next month.

On Wednesday, a team spokesperson revealed that Bumrah was unavailable for the game due to “back pain” felt during “Tuesday’s practice session”. Given his recurring back injury, the decision-makers were unwilling to take chances with the fitness of one of their key players.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third match against Australia, he conceded 50 off four overs — his worst T20I figures.