Pujara hits 58th First-Class ton, fourth most by an Indian

Pujara (58) overtook the tally of Wasim Jaffer’s 57 First Class tons to climb up to fourth spot in Indians with most FC hundereds.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 29 April, 2023 15:40 IST
FILE: Pujara in action.

FILE: Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his second century in three matches for Sussex in a second division County Championship match against Gloucestershire at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday.

READ MORE: Andrew Strauss to leave ECB role after counties reject reform plan

With this, Pujara (58) overtook the tally of Wasim Jaffer’s 57 FC tons to climb up to fourth spot in Indians with most FC hundereds. Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with a staggering 81 FC centuries under his belt.

Pujara will next be in action for India during the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

Indians with most First-Class hundreds

  • ⦿ 81 - Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar
  • ⦿ 68 - Rahul Dravid
  • ⦿ 60 - Vijay Hazare
  • ⦿58* - Cheteshwar Pujara
  • ⦿ 57 - Wasim Jaffer

