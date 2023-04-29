Cheteshwar Pujara hits second hundred in County Championship 2023, surpasses Wasim Jaffer’s FC century tally

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his second century in three matches for Sussex in a second division County Championship match against Gloucestershire at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday.

Pujara reached his hundred off 191 balls on Day 3 of the match after Sussex was sent into bat. Earlier this month, Pujara had slammed 115 on his Sussex full-time captaincy debut at Hove against Durham.

Pujara also surpassed Wasim Jaffer’s tally of 57 First-Class tons to take the fourth spot among the Indians with most FC centuries. Sachin Tendulkar (81), Sunil Gavaskar (81), Rahul Dravid (68) and Vijay Hazare (60) rank above Pujara on the list.

Pujara has amassed over 280* runs in five innings this County season. The 35-year-old has been in scorching form since the County season in 2022, where he racked up a whopping 1094 runs in 13 innings at an average of 109.40, hitting five centuries after being dropped from the Indian Test squad.

He also played for the side in the Royal London One-Day Cup where he racked up 624 runs in nine innings with three centuries and two fifties.

Pujara will next be in action for India during the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

Indians with most First-Class hundreds