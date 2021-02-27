Gayle recalled to West Indies T20I squad for home series against Sri Lanka

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle returned to the West Indies squad for the first time in nearly two years for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, beginning on March 3.

The 41-year-old top-order batsman was recalled to the 14-man squad under Kieron Pollard on the basis of his good performances in recent tournaments, including the IPL and and the Pakistan Super League.

"Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team," Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies' (CWI) lead selector, said in a media release.

"As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward."

Gayle is the highest run scorer in T20 history. He has played in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 58 T20Is since making his international debut in 1999.

The big-hitting Gayle last played for West Indies in their home series against India in August 2019 after the 50-over World Cup that year.

He had earlier said that the 2019 World Cup matches would be his last appearances for West Indies.

Senior fast bowler Fidel Edwards, 39, was also back in the national squad after a nine-year hiatus.

Harper stated that his recall was to "give the bowling the potent firepower needed".

Edwards, who has played 55 Tests for West Indies, moved to Hampshire in 2015 on a Kolpak deal. However, following the UK's recent departure from the European Union, Edwards expressed his desire to make an international comeback.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair earned his maiden West Indies selection and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein got his first T20I call-up.

The three matches of the T20I series will be played on March 3, 5, and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, which will be making its international debut.

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.