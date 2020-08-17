Cricket Cricket Chris Nenzani resigns as Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani has resigned as the president of Cricket South Africa (CSA) with effect from August 15, the cricket board confirmed in a statement. Team Sportstar Mumbai 17 August, 2020 14:53 IST Nenzani has led Cricket South Africa since 2013. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 17 August, 2020 14:53 IST Chris Nenzani has resigned as the president of Cricket South Africa (CSA) with effect from August 15, the cricket board confirmed in a statement."Mr. Nenzani has led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population." the statement read.READ: Former SA captain Graeme Smith hurt by Thami Tsolekile's allegations "On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council and the Board of Directors we thank Mr. Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket."A new president and chairman will be appointed at the annual general meeting scheduled for September 5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos