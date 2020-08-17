Chris Nenzani resigns as Cricket South Africa president

Chris Nenzani has resigned as the president of Cricket South Africa (CSA) with effect from August 15, the cricket board confirmed in a statement.

"Mr. Nenzani has led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population." the statement read.

READ: Former SA captain Graeme Smith hurt by Thami Tsolekile's allegations

"On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council and the Board of Directors we thank Mr. Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket."

A new president and chairman will be appointed at the annual general meeting scheduled for September 5.