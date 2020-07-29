Chris Woakes is England’s unsung hero - Alec Stewart

Former England captain Alec Stewart has described Chris Woakes, the fast bowler, as the team’s unsung hero. Woakes grabbed five wickets to help England defeat West Indies in the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Stewart said Woakes was often deprived of the recognition he deserves.

“He’s almost the unsung hero of the England setup because we talk about Broad and Anderson then the pace of Archer and Wood, where as Woakes just goes quietly about his business. I’m pleased he finished with a five-for because a lot of the time his performances go under the radar compared to these perceived bigger players,” Stewart said on Sky Sports.

‘Massive fan’

Stewart said the 31-year-old all-rounder had been outstanding in England, and the fact that he was picked in the playing XI for the series decider against West Indies spoke for itself. “I’m a massive fan of Woakes, especially in England. His record in England is outstanding. It’s a real feather in his cap that he got the nod when Chris Silverwood said ‘We are picking our very best bowling attack for this Test match we have to win’,” he said.

ALSO READ | Broad has a good chance of surpassing my Test tally - Anderson

The former wicketkeeper, who featured in 133 Tests and 170 ODIs between 1989 to 2003 for England, reckoned it would be a difficult feat for young Sam Curran to chase Woakes’ spot in the Test side. “Sam Curran played one Test match and got three wickets, he wants to chase down Chris Woakes’ slot but, at the moment, while Woakes is in this form, it is going to be very tough for Sam Curran to get in,” he said.