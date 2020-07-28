ENG vs WI: Broad grabs 500th Test wicket as England clinches series

England won the first cricket series in four months when it defeated the West Indies in the deciding third test by 269 runs on the last day on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

England snatched the bio-secure series 2-1 after losing the first Test by 113 runs in Southampton.

The West Indies, resuming the fifth and last day on 10-2, had a tall order to bat out the day to force a series-saving draw, any hope of making 399 to win long gone. The weather wasn’t going to save the Windies, either, though play was stopped for showers three times.

Day 5 Highlights

The visitors lost three wickets in the morning session, and the rest within 90 minutes after lunch to be all out for 129.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad’s first wicket of the day made him the seventh man in test history to claim 500 Test wickets. The series-winning last wicket gave Broad 4-36 in the innings and 10 for the match, his first 10-for since 2013.

In between the milestones, Chris Woakes bowled for 11 straight overs and took 5-50. A run out bagged the other West Indies wicket.

Stuart Broad becomes second England pacer to pick 500 Test wickets

It was a bad end for the West Indies, but the team deserved kudos for agreeing to travel to one of the world’s worst hotspots in the pandemic, following the health protocols, and contributing to a gripping contest.

Cricket’s first international action since March saw the West Indies win the first test, and England the second. Both went down to the last day.

For this third test, England chose a four-man pace attack and the West Indies couldn’t resist, falling for 197 and 129 against England’s 369 and 226 declared.

It was the first time since 1912 that England pacers took 50 wickets in a three-match series.

Broad, angry at being dropped for the first test, proved his point by setting up this victory on Sunday. He took four wickets to finish off the West Indies first innings, then the first two of the second innings in the evening to end West Indies’ slim hopes of batting to win.

Instead, Windies were made to bat to survive.

The washout on Monday merely delayed England’s march to victory, and the last day had an air of inevitability.

Brief scores:

England 1st innings 369 (OlliePope 91, Jos Buttler 67, Stuart Broad 62, Rory Burns 57; Kemar Roach 4-72); West Indies 1st innings 197 (Stuart Broad 6-31); England 2nd Innings 226-2 dec (Rory Burns 90, Joe Root 68 no, Dom Sibley 56); West Indies 2nd Innings 129 (Chris Woakes 5-50, Stuart Broad 4-36)

Result: England won by 269 runs | Series: England wins three-match series 2-1