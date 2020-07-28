IPL Governing Council to meet on August 2 to finalise fixtures, SOPs

The possibility of bio-bubble and the fixtures of the Indian Premier League will be decided when the tournament's Governing Council meets virtually on August 2.

Earlier, it was decided the meeting will be held on August 1, but Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel, told Sportstar on Tuesday that the the meeting will now be held on Sunday. It is likely to be attended by top officials and BCCI office-bearers.

"The meeting will be held on August 2 and we will discuss all the necessary plans," Patel said.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will also be finalised and accordingly the eight franchises and other stakeholders will be communicated with.

"We will discuss all the possibilities," Patel said.

There is a chance that chartered flights could be availed to fly out the players and other stakeholders to the Emirates. Additionally, each franchise might be asked to keep its contingent restricted to 35-40 people as well.

READ | Lutfullah Stanikzai sacked as Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO

However, Patel told this publication that like previous editions, the franchises will have to make their travel arrangements. It is understood that the Board will coordinate with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to look at the possibilities of booking hotels at a discounted rate. "The franchises will have to take care of their travel plans. It's up to them to decide how they want to go ahead," Patel said.

Even though the ECB is optimistic about the fan entry, efforts are on to allow ‘limited entry’ for touring media as well. However, all that will depend on the decision of the UAE government.

Patel admitted that the health and safety measures will be of utmost importance. "We will discuss (about the bio-bubble) and see how we can go ahead," Patel said.

ALSO READ | BCA suspends pre-season camp after kin of player tests positive

It has also been learnt that the teams would have their base in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and will travel to Sharjah only on matchdays. However, the BCCI officials refused to divulge details, indicating that everything will be decided in the upcoming meeting.

Even as it awaits a go-ahead from the government, BCCI is confident of having all the permissions later this week. "We have plans in place and once we get the approval, things will ease out," a BCCI official said.

The franchises, however, are waiting for more clarity as they feel there's not much time left to start planning. "A lot needs to be done. The recce has to be done by our teams, so once we hear from the Board, it will help us start the process," a top franchise boss said.