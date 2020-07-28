Cricket International International Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad The tour selection committee headed by chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq left out batsmen Ifthikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman and uncapped Haider Ali. PTI Karachi 28 July, 2020 11:15 IST Pakistan's Fawad Alam is caught LBW on the first day of the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on July 12, 2009. - AP PTI Karachi 28 July, 2020 11:15 IST Batsman Fawad Alam could make a comeback to Pakistan’s Test team after 11 years having been named in the 20-member squad alongside two specialist spinners, for the upcoming Test series against England.The tour selection committee headed by coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq left out batsmen Ifthikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman and uncapped Haider Ali, handing Fawad a good chance to make a comeback.The left-hander played the last of his three Tests way back in 2009 in New Zealand.The selectors also included two specialist spinners, Kashif Bhatti and the experienced Yasir Shah apart from two all-rounders in Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan.READ | Stuart Broad waits for chance to take 500th Test victim The squad has been finalised from a list of 29 players who were sent to England in different batches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The selectors shortlisted the 20 players after the two four-day intra squad matches in Derbyshire.The selectors have also retained former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz Ahmed in the Test squad, giving an indication that a comeback might be awaiting him.The Test series will begin in Manchester from August 5.Test SquadAzhar Ali (C), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan (Sr), Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, and Yasir Shah. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos