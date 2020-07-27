Cricket Cricket Quarantine facility at Eden Gardens ready for Kolkata Police warriors: CAB The quarantine facility at the iconic Eden Gardens for the frontline COVID-19 warriors of Kolkata Police is ready for operation. PTI Kolkata 27 July, 2020 21:03 IST The Eden Gardens has made available spaces below its five galleries (E, F, G and H blocks) to be set up as COVID-19 quarantine centre. - PTI PTI Kolkata 27 July, 2020 21:03 IST The quarantine facility at the iconic Eden Gardens for the frontline COVID-19 warriors of Kolkata Police is ready for operation, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said on Monday.The cricket venue has made available spaces below its five galleries (E, F, G and H blocks) to be set up as COVID-19 quarantine centre. “It’s been set up and made ready under E and F blocks in the first phase. It is expected to be operational soon,” Dalmiya said.READ: Kolkata Police seeks Eden Gardens' facility to set up quarantine unit“We have also allowed them to use our mini hospital area in F Block which would be used by doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine,” he added.The CAB, meanwhile, has cleared dues of its scorers, umpires and match observers with BCCI’s ad-hoc advance of more than Rs 16 crore it had received in May.“We used that amount to clear all the dues of umpires, scorers and match observers,” Dalmiya said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos