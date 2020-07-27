Cricket Cricket 3rd Test, Day 4: Play abandoned as rain prevents England push Play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain. Reuters Manchester 27 July, 2020 21:46 IST The Old Trafford ground under covers with fourth day's play being washed out. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 27 July, 2020 21:46 IST Play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.Showers through much of the day restricted the chances of the two teams getting onto the field and, after several inspections, the umpires called off play at 4:10 p.m. (1510 GMT).England will be hoping the poor weather clears up overnight to allow them to a chance to try to wrap up a successive win and the series. England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain washes out play in Manchester West Indies, which has performed poorly with the bat in the series, was reeling at 10 for two in its final innings after being set an imposing target of 399 runs to win the Test.Britains Met Office predicted a cloudy day for Manchester on Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos