England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Score, Day 4: Eyes on weather as Broad aims 500 wickets

Hello and welcome to Day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Stumps Day 3- England 369 & 226/2 dec; West Indies 197 & 10/2 after 6 overs Needs 389 runs (Kraigg Brathwaite 2, Shai Hope 4)

Report Day 3

West Indies teetering after Broad's show with ball

England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting it an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 test wickets.

Broad, who had taken four wickets in the tourist's first innings in the morning, continued by removing opener John Campbell without scoring and then nightwatchman Kemar Roach (4) after the West Indies was put in for the last six overs of the day.

England vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights

England had declared on 226 for two in its second innings as Rory Burns scored 90, Joe Root a quickfire 68 and Dom Sibley 56.

Windies coach challenges batsmen to save series against England

West Indies coach Phil Simmons challenged his batsmen to get among the runs as it needs to chase down an imposing 399-run target to win the deciding Test against England at Old Trafford.

The tourists have their backs to the wall after slumping to 10-2 at the close on Sunday, with the series level at 1-1.

Joshua da Silva replaces Shane Dowrich in third England-West Indies Test

Joshua da Silva, the substitute wicketkeeper, was called on the field to keep wickets after regular keeper Shane Dowrich walked off the field on the third day of the third Test between England and West Indies due to injury.

- Playing XI

- England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

- West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Toss: West Indies opt to bowl

What: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: July 24-28 03:30 IST

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood

Live telecast will be available on Sony Ten channel and live streaming on sonyliv.com