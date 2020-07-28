Cricket Cricket Stuart Broad waits for chance to take 500th Test victim If the weather plays its part on Tuesday, he will be eager to turn his torment of just a fortnight ago into real delight. Reuters MANCHESTER 28 July, 2020 10:50 IST Back in business: Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Kemar Roach during the third day of the third Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 28 July, 2020 10:50 IST When Stuart Broad wakes up in his pitchside hotel room at Old Trafford on Tuesday, he will be hoping the rain stays away so that England gets a chance to bowl at West Indies on the final day of the three-Test series.After taking eight wickets in the match so far, Broad has frustratingly been left stuck on 499 Test scalps for at least 40 hours thanks to Monday’s washout. Weather permitting, on Tuesday he will be eager to become only the seventh man, and second England bowler after James Anderson, to claim at least 500 Test wickets.ALSO READ | Broad can claim 600 Test wickets - AthertonBroad took the first two wickets of West Indies second innings in the gloom on Sunday night to leave it reeling at 10 for 2 as it chases an improbable target of 399. Monday’s rain kept the players inside their biosecure bubble at the hotel, which overlooks the ground, but the weather is expected to clear enough on Tuesday to give the 34-year-old his opportunity to help England win the series.Will to winControversially omitted from the first Test at Southampton, Broad returned to assume a leading role in the second Test victory and has gone on to put England in a strong position in the final match. It has not only been a statement to the selectors but also a reminder of his strong will to win, as England supporters know only too well from the 2015 Ashes series when he took 8 for 15 at Trent Bridge with Australia bowled out for 60.WATCH | Broadly speaking, this is Stuart's seriesThe ignominy of being dropped had left him angry and frustrated.“I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove. England know what I can do, the selectors know what I can do and when I get that opportunity again you can bet I’ll be on the money,” he said.And so it proved, as he bludgeoned a 33-ball 50 in England’s first innings. He then took six wickets in the West Indies’ first innings to leave it 172 runs adrift of England. Once the lead reached 399, West Indies was put into bat again with Broad stepping up once more to claim two more wickets.If the weather plays its part on Tuesday, he will be eager to turn his torment of just a fortnight ago into real delight. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos