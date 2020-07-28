England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Broad aims 500 wickets, England series win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day five of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

- Good noon and we are all set for Day five. Stuart Broad on the cusp of taking his 500th wicket and England en route to a series win.

Stumps Day 4- England 369 & 226/2 dec; West Indies 197 & 10/2 after 6 overs Needs 389 runs (Kraigg Brathwaite 2, Shai Hope 4)

After taking eight wickets in the match so far, Stuart Broad has frustratingly been left stuck on 499 Test scalps for at least 40 hours thanks to Monday’s washout. He can attain the magical 500th wicket if play resumes today. More on that here - Stuart Broad waits for chance to take 500th Test victim

The weather gods intervened to give a shaky West Indies batting lineup a breather, with a day's play completely washed out. Needing 389 runs to win with eight wickets in hand, Holder & Co. will be relieved to hold fort just for one day, but will have to channel the zen of the likes of Pujara to actually manage a favourable result. AOur correspondents discuss strategies for Day 5 and look at what lies ahead for the incredibly deep English bench.

Day 4 Report

Play abandoned as rain prevents England push

Play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

Showers through much of the day restricted the chances of the two teams getting onto the field and, after several inspections, the umpires called off play at 4:10 p.m. (1510 GMT).

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights

England will be hoping the poor weather clears up overnight to allow them to a chance to try to wrap up a successive win and the series.

Stuart Broad can claim 600 Test wickets, says Atherton

- Seasoned pacer Stuart Broad has shown that he still has “fire in the belly” to achieve a lot more for England, said former skipper Michael Atherton, asserting that the “champion sportsman” has the potential to claim 600 Test wickets.

ICC discussing fate of World Test Championship with members

The fate of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) will depend on the ability of countries to reschedule the series that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

With several bilateral series being wiped out, doubts remain over whether the WTC final between the top two sides could be held as scheduled in June next year at Lord's.

The showers are here but England will not worry after Stuart Broad's heroics with bat and ball. Our correspondents put the game in perspective.

England vs Ireland, ODI series

After the Test series, England will be playing the ODI series against Ireland. The series starts on July 30 July and will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.

Here's the full squad:

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

- West Indies coach Phil Simmons challenged his batsmen to get among the runs as it needs to chase down an imposing 399-run target to win the deciding Test against England at Old Trafford.

- Playing XI

- England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

- West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Toss: West Indies opt to bowl

What: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: July 24-28 03:30 IST

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood

Live telecast will be available on Sony Ten channel and live streaming on sonyliv.com