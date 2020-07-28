Lutfullah Stanikzai sacked as Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has terminated the contract of its Chief Executive Officer, Lutfullah Stanikzai, on the grounds of "unsatisfactory performance" and "misbehaviour with managers."

In a letter issued by ACB chief Farhan Yousefzai - a copy of which is with Sportstar - it was mentioned that Stanikzai was sacked two years before his contract expires because of mismanagement.

Stanikzai, who was elevated as the CEO of the board last year, after Asadullah Khan was sacked, has been advised to "handover the entire documents and equipment to the board till July 29, 2020."

While Stanikzai wasn't available for a comment at the time of publishing this story, it has been learnt that the ACB had warned Stanikzai previously after it received complaints from various quarters. Stanikzai had joined the ACB as its media in-charge and gradually rose though the ranks.

ALSO READ | ICC discussing fate of World Test Championship with members

In a statement, the ACB stated that the position of Executive Director of the ACB will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board.

Sources in the know of things have suggested that Inamullah Shirzad could replace Stanikzai, even though there's no official word.

The ACB also terminated the contract of its former domestic manager Hasti Gul Abed after he was convicted of falsification of documents and embezzlement during the 2018 Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A tournament. Abed had previously served at various posts including ACB's domestic cricket manager for an extended period of time and had confessed and accepted the allegations levied against him.