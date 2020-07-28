BCA suspends pre-season camp after kin of player tests positive

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended its pre-season fitness camp after the kin of a player tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“We have suspended the pre-season fitness camp on Sunday after the brother of a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the official told PTI.

According to the official, the camp, meant for senior players, was to be held at the Motibagh ground.

Cricket in the entire country has come to a grinding halt since the outbreak of coronavirus in March earlier this year.