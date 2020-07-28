Cricket Domestic Domestic BCA suspends pre-season camp after kin of player tests positive The BCA pre-season fitness camp for seniors on Sunday has been suspended after the brother of a player tested COVID-19 positive. PTI Vadodara 28 July, 2020 12:33 IST The Baroda Cricket Association has suspended its pre-season fitness camp for seniors. - Wikimedia PTI Vadodara 28 July, 2020 12:33 IST The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended its pre-season fitness camp after the kin of a player tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.“We have suspended the pre-season fitness camp on Sunday after the brother of a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the official told PTI.READ | Imran Tahir leaves Pakistan after four months According to the official, the camp, meant for senior players, was to be held at the Motibagh ground.Cricket in the entire country has come to a grinding halt since the outbreak of coronavirus in March earlier this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos