Imran Tahir leaves Pakistan after four months The Pakistan-born South African bowler has flown directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League. PTI Karachi 28 July, 2020 12:17 IST Imran Tahir, who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League, got stuck in Lahore soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic. - Reuters PTI Karachi 28 July, 2020 12:17 IST South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir flew out of Pakistan on Sunday after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Pakistan-born bowler has travelled directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.READ | Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad Tahir who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League got stuck in Lahore soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic."He belongs to Lahore so he remained here until the travel restrictions were lifted," a source close to the cricketer said.