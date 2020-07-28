Cricket Cricket Curtis Campher gets maiden call-up to Ireland squad for England ODI Ireland names a 14-man squad for the first One-Day International of a three-match series in Southampton. Reuters 28 July, 2020 16:04 IST Reuters 28 July, 2020 16:04 IST All-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland senior side on Tuesday as it named a 14-man squad for Thursday’s first One-Day International against world champion England in Southampton.The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during its Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut.ALSO READ | Ireland voices white-ball visibility concern at Ageas BowlAndrew Balbirnie will captain the side, with Ireland hoping to pull off an upset against an England side missing Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler due to their involvement in the ongoing West Indies tests.The three-match England-Ireland ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.The squadAndrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos