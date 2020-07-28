Curtis Campher gets maiden call-up to Ireland squad for England ODI

All-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland senior side on Tuesday as it named a 14-man squad for Thursday’s first One-Day International against world champion England in Southampton.

The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during its Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut.

Andrew Balbirnie will captain the side, with Ireland hoping to pull off an upset against an England side missing Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler due to their involvement in the ongoing West Indies tests.

The three-match England-Ireland ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.