Stuart Broad becomes second England pacer to pick 500 Test wickets

England pacer Stuart Broad became only the seventh bowler in the history of the game to pick 500 wickets in Test match cricket. Broad achieved the feat on the final day of the third Test between England and West Indies and Old Trafford.

Playing his 140th Test, Broad is the sixth-fastest to reach the landmark. In the 14th over of the Windies' second innings, Broad trapped Kraigg Brathwaite in front of the stumps for 14.

After teammate James Anderson, who currently has 589 Test wickets, the 34-year-old Broad is only the second Englishman to achieve the milestone. Coincidentally, both Anderson and Broad's 500th victim is Brathwaite.

The Nottinghamshire bowler made his debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club. His first wicket was Chaminda Vaas. With best figures of 8/15 in an innings and 11/121 in a match, Broad has picked up 18 five-wicket hauls and averages 28 in the format.

Broad joins an elite company with the scalp of Brathwaite. Before him, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh reached the milestone. Sri Lankan Muralitharan was the fastest to get there in just 87 Tests followed by Kumble and Warne in 105 and 108 matches, respectively.