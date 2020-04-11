Coronavirus: Easwaran donates Rs 2.5 lakh towards fight against pandemic

Bengal cricket captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is doing his bit to stand by the people of the country in the times of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He has donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders. “In these tough times we have to come together and help each other,” Easwaran said.

The cricketer hails from Dehradun and his father runs an academy in the city to groom younger talents. “We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help,” said Easwaran.

Under his captaincy, Bengal reached the final of the Ranji Trophy, but went down to Saurashtra in the summit clash.