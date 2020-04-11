Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: Easwaran donates Rs 2.5 lakh towards fight against pandemic The Bengal captain has made the donation to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders amid the threat of coronavirus pandemic. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 11 April, 2020 18:41 IST Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran in action - Sudhakara Jain Team Sportstar MUMBAI 11 April, 2020 18:41 IST Bengal cricket captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is doing his bit to stand by the people of the country in the times of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.He has donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders. “In these tough times we have to come together and help each other,” Easwaran said.Read: Statistics of watching Test cricketThe cricketer hails from Dehradun and his father runs an academy in the city to groom younger talents. “We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help,” said Easwaran.Under his captaincy, Bengal reached the final of the Ranji Trophy, but went down to Saurashtra in the summit clash. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos