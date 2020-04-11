PCB removes long-serving employees Haroon Rashid, Aga Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released two of its long-serving employees - former Test players Haroon Rasheed and Agha Zahid - in what seems to be a clear indication that it is determined to overhaul the National Cricket Academy and related departments.

The PCB has also removed another former Test player, Mudassar Nazar, as director of academies, Subhan Ahmed, the chief operating officer.

The removal of Haroon, who was the director of domestic cricket, and chief curator Zahid, was on the cards as chief executive officer Wasim Khan had several times indicated he wanted to bring in younger blood to look after cricket and other technical affairs. Haroon, who has served as chief selector, manager and head coach of the senior and junior teams, has worked at the NCA in various capacities for many years, while Zahid joined the PCB in 2001.

Under scrutiny

The PCB said it would not be renewing the contracts of these two men. Haroon and Zahid were both under some scrutiny in recent times after the board faced embarrassment over growing unemployment of domestic players.

ALSO READ | Butt: No one should talk about integrity in Pakistan cricket

Haroon masterminded the restructuring of domestic cricket last year. Under the new format, the role of departmental and bank teams was done away with, while first-class cricket was restricted to just six provincial teams. The board came under pressure because of players losing their jobs after several departments and banks closed down their cricket teams.