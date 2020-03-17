Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: South Africa cricketers return home after Kolkata stopover The South African cricket team Tuesday flew back home with a stopover in Kolkata after its ODI series against India was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI Kolkata 17 March, 2020 16:51 IST South Africa's Faf du Plessis at the Kolkata airport on Monday. - AFP PTI Kolkata 17 March, 2020 16:51 IST The South African cricket team Tuesday flew back home with a stopover in Kolkata after its ODI series against India was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Not a single ball could be bowled in the series as the opener was washed out in Dharamsala and the series was called off ahead of the second ODI in Lucknow.The touring players and support staff reached Kolkata on Monday to catch their connecting flight for Dubai.READ: IPL franchises ready to quarantine foreign stars after new health advisory“They have left for Dubai safely this morning. From there, they will leave for their respective destinations. They were very pleased with CAB’s arrangements and precautionary measures,” Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said.They had the option to fly out from Delhi but they preferred the ‘safest city’ Kolkata as the Eastern metropolis was yet to record a single positive case for COVID-19.The BCCI and Cricket South Africa mutually agreed to reschedule the ODI series. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos