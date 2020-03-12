Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: Road Safety World Series called off The decision has been taken after the players had a long meeting with the organisers on Thursday evening. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 12 March, 2020 17:44 IST Cricket Legends (l) Jonty Rhodes, Virender Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Brett Lee during the Road Safety World Series Launch held at St Regis in Mumbai on Thursday. - Emmanuel Yogini Shayan Acharya Mumbai 12 March, 2020 17:44 IST The UnAcademy Road Safety World Series has been called off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.While an official announcement is likely soon, Sportstar can confirm that the decision has been taken after the players had a long meeting with the organisers on Thursday evening. With the health ministry issuing a notification that public gatherings should be avoided, the organisers had initially thought of continuing the remainder of the tournament behind closed doors at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. However, after a meeting with the players, the organisers have decided to postpone the league to either in May or in October, depending on the availability of the players. Muttiah Muralitharan, Marvan Atapattu and Rangana Herath have already left for Sri Lanka. The other overseas cricketers are likely to fly out later on Thursday or on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos