Coronavirus: Road Safety World Series called off

The UnAcademy Road Safety World Series has been called off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

While an official announcement is likely soon, Sportstar can confirm that the decision has been taken after the players had a long meeting with the organisers on Thursday evening.

With the health ministry issuing a notification that public gatherings should be avoided, the organisers had initially thought of continuing the remainder of the tournament behind closed doors at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai.

However, after a meeting with the players, the organisers have decided to postpone the league to either in May or in October, depending on the availability of the players.

Muttiah Muralitharan, Marvan Atapattu and Rangana Herath have already left for Sri Lanka. The other overseas cricketers are likely to fly out later on Thursday or on Friday.