Coronavirus impact: List of sporting events affected

The coronavirus outbreak has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of 3,400 people, and spreading across more than 90 nations.

There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.

Here is how the coronavirus has hit global sport:

OLYMPICS

- Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress rehearsal the day before will be held without spectators.

- The International Olympic Committee gave further unequivocal backing to this year's Games in July and August, urging athletes to prepare “full steam” despite the coronavirus threat.



ATHLETICS

- The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

- The Paris marathon has been postponed from April 5 to October 18 due to the virus outbreak in France.

- The Barcelona marathon scheduled for March 15 has been postponed until October 25.

- The Marathon des Sables ultramarathon, scheduled for April 3-13, has been postponed to September 18-28.



FOOTBALL

- Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb Europe's worst outbreak of the virus. Ten Serie A matches have been postponed as well as two Coppa Italia semi-final ties (Juventus vs AC Milan and Napoli vs Inter Milan). The President of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, has refused to rule out the suspension of Serie A soccer if a player tests positive for the coronavirus.

- Players in England's Premier League will forgo traditional pre-match handshakes between opponents as a measure to prevent the further spread of the virus, the league said.

- Players from Danish Super League clubs Brondby and Lyngby are in isolation after they met and hugged former Denmark international Thomas Kahlenberg, who has since tested positive for the virus.

- The Swiss soccer league has been put on hold until at least March 23 after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches without any spectators attending.

- Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed.

- China's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Maldives at home and Guam away in March will be moved to Buriram, Thailand. The games will be played without any spectators attending.

- FIFA is also considering postponing the Asian World Cup qualifiers due to be played this month. More than two dozen matches are scheduled to be played around the continent over two match days on March 26 and 31.

- The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

- South Korea's professional soccer league has postponed the start of its new season. The league also asked its four teams in the AFC Champions League to hold games without any spectators attending.

- Japan's J League postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for February 26 and all domestic games until the first half of March.

- The French Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain scheduled for March 7 was postponed.



MOTORSPORT

- The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai set for April 19 has been postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One. The authorities will consider alternative dates later in the year.

- The Bahrain Grand Prix this month will be held without fans in attendance due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

- Melbourne's major events chief Martin Pakula is confident the Australian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled on March 15, but said he could offer no firm guarantees because of the dynamic nature of the epidemic.

- The opening two rounds of the MotoGP season, in Qatar (March 8) and Thailand (March 22), will not go ahead as scheduled.



TENNIS

- The ATP and WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells has been cancelled, making it the first major sporting event in the US to be scrubbed due to health concerns.

- China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men's team was unable to travel to Romania for the March 6-7 playoff.

- The WTA cancelled the Xi'an Open (April 13-19) and Kunming Open (April 27-May 3) in China. The governing body of women's tennis said it would monitor the situation with several events scheduled to take place in the country later this season.

- Two Davis Cup qualifiers -- Italy v South Korea in Cagliari and Japan v Ecuador in Miki -- will be played without any spectators in attendance.



TABLE TENNIS

- The world championships to be held in Busan, South Korea, from March 22-29 have been pushed back provisionally to June 21-28.



BOXING

- The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as the host of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was cancelled. The qualifiers will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.



GOLF

- The women's LPGA golf tour cancelled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

- The tour also cancelled the Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

- The European Tour said the Maybank Championship (April 16-19 in Kuala Lumpur) and the Volvo China Open (April 23-26 in Shenzhen) have been postponed.



CYCLING

- The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive for coronavirus. Tests on 167 people at the event proved negative for coronavirus after they were feared to have been exposed to the infected cases. Four teams, including Britain's Ineos, have pulled out of several cycling races in Italy.

- Race organisers in Italy, Europe's most affected country by the outbreak, cancelled Strade Bianche one-day race after Rome decided to hold events without fans.

- The Milan-San Remo one-day race, one of cycling's five 'Monument' classics, scheduled for March 21, has been cancelled.



WEIGHTLIFTING

- The International Weightlifting Federation cancelled the Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from April 16-25.



CRICKET

- The ICC has postponed the men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A that was set to begin on March 16 in Malaysia. Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were set to take part.