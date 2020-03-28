Football Football Eight West Ham players have coronavirus symptoms, says Brady Karren Brady has revealed that Premier League side West Ham has eight players showing mild symptoms of COVID-19.c PTI PTI 28 March, 2020 18:22 IST West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady revealed on Saturday that eight members of her club had shown mild symptoms of the coronavirus. - Getty Images PTI PTI 28 March, 2020 18:22 IST West Ham has eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the club’s vice-chairwoman Karren Brady.The Hammers are the latest Premier League club to be hit by the pandemic.RELATED| Coronavirus: English football faces up to crisis point as cash flows dry up Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi -- both now recovered -- and several unnamed Leicester players tested positive for the virus.“I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well,” Brady told The Sun newspaper on Saturday.“But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”West Ham’s players are training at home and the club hopes to resume regular sessions at its base when Britain’s lockdown period ends on April 13.The Premier League season is suspended until at least April 30, with reports suggesting there will be a further delay or even cancellation of the remaining fixtures.RELATED| European football season can still be saved, says UEFA chief But Brady hopes the domestic season can resume and reach a conclusion, even if games have to be played behind closed doors until July.“When we - all Prem clubs - last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,” Brady said.“And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.“It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants - especially the players and fans.“But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out.”f Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos