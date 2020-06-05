Football Football Dortmund defends players pictured without masks League rules during the coronavirus pandemic say players should minimize contact with people from outside their household. PTI Berlin 05 June, 2020 12:57 IST Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc during a media interaction. - AFP PTI Berlin 05 June, 2020 12:57 IST Borussia Dortmund has defended a group of players who were accused of breaking Bundesliga hygiene rules while getting haircuts.German newspaper Bild reports that some of the players were pictured without face masks during appointments at home with a celebrity barber. Forward Jadon Sancho was among the players.League rules during the coronavirus pandemic say players should minimize contact with people from outside their household. They have to wear masks for large parts of game days unless actually on the field.Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he spoke with the players about their behavior and adds that they only removed their face masks to pose briefly for pictures. Zorc adds that the 20-year-old Sancho is still very young. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos