Football Transfers Transfers Chelsea poised to beat Liverpool for £53 million Werner: Report The transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner might have taken a turn amid reports of Chelsea meeting his release clause. AFP 05 June, 2020 10:50 IST RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is widely reported to have a €60million release clause in his contract. - Bongarts AFP 05 June, 2020 10:50 IST Chelsea is closing in on a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, British media reported Thursday.The 24-year-old had been thought to to be attracting interest from Premier League champion-elect Liverpool but it appears Chelsea has in fact met the German's reported release clause of some £53 million ($67 million).If Chelsea brings Werner to Stamford Bridge it would be a major feather in the cap of the west London club.For the past year there has been speculation linking Werner with a move to Anfield but time appears to be running out for the Reds, with the forward's release clause expiring on June 15 -- two days before the Premier League is set to restart after a coronavirus-enforced break of several months.The Germany international has scored 31 goals for Leipzig in all competitions.Chelsea has already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.