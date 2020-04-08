Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: ACA launches emergency assistance fund for players “The impact of the Coronavirus is affecting our past players, as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sustainable wage,” ACA said. PTI 08 April, 2020 14:06 IST The ACA has launched an Emergency Assistance Fund of USD 250,000 to provide interim relief to former and current players (Representative Image). - Getty Images PTI 08 April, 2020 14:06 IST The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) has launched an Emergency Assistance Fund of USD 250,000 to provide interim relief to former and current players, who are waiting for government aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.“The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting many of our past player members, as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sustainable wage,” ACA said in a release on its website.“To help bridge the gap for our members who are waiting on government support to be made available to them, we have launched the ACA Emergency Assistance Fund.”READ | Mark Wood: Coronavirus has burst the bubble in which sportspersons exist The Coronavirus outbreak, which has taken a big toll on human lives and the global economy, has so far killed 50 people in Australia while infecting nearly 6000.Kelly Applebee, the ACA’s General Manager Member Programs and Relations, said the fund would help those who are experiencing job loss, increased anxiety, stress and general uncertainty.“Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve spoken to several members who are doing it tough, and we’ve been trying to help where we can,” she said.“We’ve worked hard over that time to bring together a framework around the support we can provide, as well as some significant resources...,” she added."...we encourage those members who have felt the impact of the coronavirus and who are still waiting on government support, to get in touch with us as we may be able to help.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos