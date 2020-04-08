India cricketers with most international caps

Only five Indian cricketers have featured in 420-plus international matches - Tests and limited-overs combined. While former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only one on the list who hasn't hung up his boots yet, there are two cricketers on this list who interestingly have never featured in a T20I: Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.



The highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, Sachin is considered one of the finest batsmen to have graced the pitch.

Matches: 664 Runs: 34,357 Average: 48.52

Format Matches Runs Highest Average Tests 200 15,921 248* 53.8 ODIs 463 18,426 210* 44.8 T20Is 1 10 10 10



'God' is a popular adjective used in reference to Sachin Tendulkar by cricket fanatics in this part of the world. The highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, Tendulkar is considered one of the finest batsmen to have graced the pitch.



Having made his Test debut against Pakistan as a 16-year-old, the 'Master Blaster' went on to become the only player to smash a hundred international centuries. Tendulkar is also the first batsman to score a double-hundred in ODIs.



Wisden Cricketers' Almanack ranked him the second-greatest Test and ODI batsman of all time in 2002.





Matches: 538 Runs: 17,266 Average: 44.96

Format Matches Runs Highest Average Tests 90 4,876 224 38.1 ODIs 350 10,733 183* 50.6 T20Is 98 1,617 56 37.6



Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only cricketer in this list who is yet to hang up his boots. The only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in limited-overs cricket.



Having played his debut international in December 2004 against Bangladesh, Dhoni has come a long way. His is a shiny trophy cabinet, which includes two ICC ODI Player of the Year awards, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan, among others.

After taking over the reins of the team from Rahul Dravid in 2007, Dhoni shattered several records. Not only did he become the first skipper to lead the team to bilateral ODI series wins in Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but he also took India to the number one spot for the first time in the ICC Test rankings in 2009.



In 2013, under his captaincy, India became the first team in more than 40 years to whitewash Australia in a Test series.





Rahul Dravid is the only player till date to score a century in all the ten Test-playing countries. - AP

Matches: 509 Runs: 24,208 Average:45.41

Format Matches Runs Highest Average Tests 164 13,288 270 52.3 ODIs 344 10,889 153 39.2 T20Is 1 31 31 31.0



Nicknamed 'The Wall', Rahul Dravid is currently the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Dravid is the only player till date to score a century in all the ten Test-playing countries. He also holds the unique record of never getting out for a golden duck in the 286 red-ball innings he played.

The former captain has faced 31, 258 balls, which is the highest number of balls faced by any player in Tests. He has also spent 44, 152 minutes at the crease, again the highest clocked by any player in the format.

The batsman from Bengaluru was also known for his exceptional fielding skills. Dravid holds the record of most catches taken by a player (non-wicketkeeper) in Tests, with 210 catches from 164 matches. He even donned the wicketkeeping gloves for the Men in Blue for quite some time





A flamboyant middle-order batsman, Azhar was known for his wristy strokeplay. - V.V.Krishnan

Matches: 433 Runs: 15,593 Average: 39.77

Format Matches Runs Highest Average Tests 99 6,215 199 45.0 ODIs 334 9,378 153* 36.9



Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in 47 Tests and 174 ODIs. A flamboyant middle-order batsman, Azhar, as he was called in cricketing circles, was known for his wristy strokeplay.



Azhar had a promising Test debut against England in 1984, scoring 110 in his first innings off 322 deliveries. He followed that up with two consecutive tons in the next two matches, a record which is yet to be broken, 36 years on. Named one of five Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 1991, Azhar's brilliant career came to a grinding halt after he was accused of matters not too concerned with the integrity of the game.



The cricketer-turned-politician is also the recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri, for his contribution to sports in the country.





Regarded one of the most successful captains in the game's history, Sourav is now the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. - GRAHAM CHADWICK

Matches: 424 Runs: 18,575 Average: 41.46

Format Matches Runs Highest Average Tests 113 7,212 239 42.2 ODIs 311 11,363 183 41.0



Sourav Ganguly is currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Regarded one of the most successful captains in the game's history, Ganguly used to play as a top-order left-handed batsman, who would occasionally bowl as well. His penchant to hit fearlessly through the covers earned him the nickname of "God of the offside".



Ganguly is the only cricketer to win four consecutive 'Man of the Match' awards in ODIs. Added to that, he also holds the record of the highest individual score by an Indian left-hander in both Tests and ODIs. India’s most successful Test captain overseas, Ganguly helped India win 11 out of 28 matches. His Test batting average never went below 40.



Ganguly was also the first player to score three centuries in the history of the Champions Trophy. He also holds the record for registering the highest individual score by any batsman in the final of the same tournament (117).