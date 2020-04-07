Virat Kohli in, Sachin Tendulkar absent from Warne's IPL XI

Shane Warne has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. For the first four seasons, he was the captain of Rajasthan Royals and later joined the franchise as mentor and brand ambassador.

And at a time when the future of IPL 2020 looks bleak due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Warne named his IPL XI with only Indian players. In an Instagram live on Tuesday, Warne admitted that he selected the team on the basis of the performances between 2008 and 2011. “This team is based on the four years that I played the IPL, from 2008 to 2011,” he said.

While Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli made it to his list, Sachin Tendulkar was a notable omission. Warne, who guided the Royals to the title win in 2008, also named fast bowler Siddharth Trivedi, who was suspended by the BCCI for a year for not reporting a corrupt approach by a bookie.

READ| Warne names Ganguly as captain of all-time India XI

Talking about the team, Warne said: “Yusuf scored one of the best hundreds against Mumbai Indians and he also played a great knock in the IPL final in 2008.” He also called Mahendra Singh Dhoni a ‘genius’ and a brilliant ‘finisher’.

This season, he was supposed to join the Royals as the brand ambassador but the plans went haywire with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warne hoped that the tournament is held later in the year.