Coronavirus: CAB calls off 2019-20 local season

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday decided to call off the 2019-20 season due to the COIVD-19 outbreak.

Following a meeting of the Tournament Committee, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya announced, “After a prolonged and detailed deliberation, all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 have been called off as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association. It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season.”

This effectively drew curtains on the First Division, Second Division and all age group tournaments of the current season.

Chairman of Tournament Committee Nitish Ranjan Dutta said, “The season had started off well, but had to be stopped abruptly due to the pandemic. We are hopeful and confident that the next season will be a great success.”

However, there was no clarity as to how the promotion and relegation of clubs would be done for the 2019-20 season.

The Medical Committee, including some doctors, suggested that the situation was not conducive to resume local cricket.