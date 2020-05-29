CAB finalises protocols before resumption of training

A meeting of the Medical Committee of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) was held via video conference on Friday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and finalise protocols and guidelines prior to the re-opening of the association office and resumption of training of the state teams.

“We would soon follow up with the decisions taken. The reopening of office or other activities would be in compliance with guidelines on health, social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety of all stakeholders. Efforts will be made to ensure they are conducted safely so that it does not risk increase of transmission of the virus,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

The Eden Gardens and CAB premises will be disinfected, an isolation room will be set up for emergency situations and precautions for training will be followed as per International Cricket Council's Back to Cricket guidelines.

Among the training protocols, restriction on use of saliva and sweat on ball during practice, compulsory sanitisation of equipment upon entering the practice facility and prohibition of sharing of equipment, resuming training with a small group to adhere to social distancing and ready-to-train approach to minimise use of changing rooms were important.

Consent and declaration forms would be submitted by players and staff to adhere to these rules. Extensive education awareness programme would be conducted and emphasis would be given on proper hygiene and safety practices.

Decision on resumption of training and play in local grounds will be taken later.