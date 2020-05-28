MCA likely to discuss formation of ad-hoc committee on June 1

The apex council of the Mumbai Cricket Association is likely to discuss the formation of the ad-hoc Cricket Development Committee when it meets on June 1 to deliberate about the road ahead for cricket.

With Mumbai grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be held via video conference. The members will discuss the calendar for the 2020-2021 cricket season, keeping in mind the possibility of the season being curtailed. The date of the Annual General Meeting is also likely to be decided.

With the cricket season nearing, the formation of the ad-hoc committee will be of prime importance, officials in the MCA have told Sportstar. While there are a lot of speculations about who the members of the CIC would be, Lalchand Rajput, Samir Dighe and Raju Kulkarni are some of the names doing the rounds.

However, association officials remained tight-lipped on the matter.

The CIC, ideally, would have to be appointed by the AGM but as the meeting has been delayed, the apex council will name the ‘ad-hoc committee’.

“As of now, things look bleak on when the season will commence. But we have to be prepared for the season,” one of the officials said.