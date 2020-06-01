Arun Lal to continue as Bengal coach

Arun Lal is set to continue as Bengal's head coach for the forthcoming season, after Monday's discussion between Bengal Coaching Unit and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Administration.

Lal had led the side to the Ranji Trophy final, -- its first since 2006-07 -- which it lost to Saurashtra in March. It was also decided that Utpal Chatterjee would continue in his role as spin bowling coach and Ranadeb Bose would continue as the bowling coach while Joydeep Mukherjee would remain in charge of Cricket Operations.

CAB finalises protocols before resumption of training

"A lengthy, detailed and fruitful meeting took place today. Every aspect and segment of our preparedness to slowly return to the game was discussed in great details. Performances of previous season was also reviewed. Salient points like fitness, eye tests, wicket-keeping clinics, spin camps and team bonding were discussed. The think tank was upbeat and confident of slowly and assuredly returning to the basics of the game," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

Salient points emerging from the discussion: