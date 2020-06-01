Cricket Cricket Arun Lal to continue as Bengal coach Bengal has decided to retain the coaching staff including Arun Lal and has made eye tests mandatory for all the players. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 22:15 IST CAB has decided to retain Arun Lal as coach for the forthcoming domestic season. - AYAN ACHARYA Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 22:15 IST Arun Lal is set to continue as Bengal's head coach for the forthcoming season, after Monday's discussion between Bengal Coaching Unit and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Administration.Lal had led the side to the Ranji Trophy final, -- its first since 2006-07 -- which it lost to Saurashtra in March. It was also decided that Utpal Chatterjee would continue in his role as spin bowling coach and Ranadeb Bose would continue as the bowling coach while Joydeep Mukherjee would remain in charge of Cricket Operations. CAB finalises protocols before resumption of training "A lengthy, detailed and fruitful meeting took place today. Every aspect and segment of our preparedness to slowly return to the game was discussed in great details. Performances of previous season was also reviewed. Salient points like fitness, eye tests, wicket-keeping clinics, spin camps and team bonding were discussed. The think tank was upbeat and confident of slowly and assuredly returning to the basics of the game," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.Salient points emerging from the discussion:Eye Tests would be made mandatory for all the Bengal players There would be wicketkeeper’s clinic for emerging wicketkeepers for which Deep Dasgupta would be approachedA spinners camp by a spin specialist for 7-10 days may be conducted for spinners who would be selected once the current situation easesStress would be given on fitness of the players. Fitness tests may be conducted not just prior to the season but may be conducted during the season tooEmphasis on batting during practice would also be given to bowlers to ensure more batting depthSessions on team bonding and team spirit would be held prior to commencement of the seasonNo date for resumption of training / practice has been finalised. The Association shall monitor the situation and take a decision in the matter in due course. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos