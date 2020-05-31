Cricket Cricket MCA defers Apex Council meeting Apart from forming ad-hoc CIC, the Apex Council was to decide the on AGM date and discuss about 2020-21 cricket season. PTI Mumbai 31 May, 2020 14:18 IST The Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association could be held after June 8. (File Photo) - Getty Images PTI Mumbai 31 May, 2020 14:18 IST The Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), scheduled to be held online on Monday, has been deferred as the chances to organise a meet which officials can attend in person, have improved.The central government has announced that several lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 8.The Apex Council meet was scheduled to form an ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee.A Council member said that meeting could be held after June 8 after the “unlock” guidelines come into effect.Apart from forming ad-hoc CIC, the Apex Council was to decide the on AGM date and discuss about 2020-21 cricket season.Cricketing activities in Mumbai have come to a grinding halt as it is one of the worst affected cities by the deadly COVID19 pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos