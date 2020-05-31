COVID-19: Sri Lanka cricketers to start training from Monday

Sri Lanka cricketers will begin training from Monday in what would be the first step to return to action after the coronavirus shutdown.

In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) a selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12-day residential training camp at the Colombo Cricket Club.

The group chosen from across all three formats primarily consists of bowlers as they need more time for 'conditioning' before going into active competition. The players will be staying as a group in a select hotel during the entire camp period.

A four-member unit comprises of the coaching and support staff.

The release further stated that SLC has taken the necessary precautions to keep the players and support staff in a safe environment.