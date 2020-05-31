Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Sri Lanka cricketers to start training from Monday In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) a selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12-day residential training camp. Team Sportstar 31 May, 2020 11:51 IST Dimuth Karunaratne during a practice session at the P. Sara Oval cricket stadium in Colombo. (File Photo) - AFP Team Sportstar 31 May, 2020 11:51 IST Sri Lanka cricketers will begin training from Monday in what would be the first step to return to action after the coronavirus shutdown. In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) a selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12-day residential training camp at the Colombo Cricket Club. The group chosen from across all three formats primarily consists of bowlers as they need more time for 'conditioning' before going into active competition. The players will be staying as a group in a select hotel during the entire camp period. A four-member unit comprises of the coaching and support staff. The release further stated that SLC has taken the necessary precautions to keep the players and support staff in a safe environment. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos