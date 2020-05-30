Cricket Cricket Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Browne, Douglas power Strikers into final Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglas ran Botanical Garden Rangers ragged as La Soufriere Strikers romped home by 33 runs to seal a place in the final of the Vincy Premier T10 League. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2020 23:27 IST The Strikers will face the Salt Pond Breakers in the final on Sunday. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2020 23:27 IST Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglas ran Botanical Garden Rangers ragged as La Soufriere Strikers romped home by 33 runs to seal a place in the final of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Saturday. Needing 151 to win, Rangers got off to a flying start thanks to Hyron Shallow's 26 off 11. But just as he was looking to shift gears, Shallow was caught in the deep. Rangers run chase flagged thereafter, despite some power-hitting from Atticus Browne and Kesrick Williams. It finished on 117/7 in 10 overs.READ| Vincy Premier T10 League: Rangers bags last-ball thriller, Divers makes semis Salvan, Douglas run amokEarlier, twin fifties by Salvan and Douglas set the Rangers a challenging total. Salvan and his brother Dean made the most of the Powerplay, plundering 53 off just 24 balls. Dean fell for 14 off Romario Bibby's bowling in the fifth over. But there was more misery in store for the Rangers bowlers as No. 3 Douglas led a late assault, smashing 31 runs off one Bibby over - with four sixes - to take the Hikers to 150/2. Salvan was run out in the last over, having hammered 70 off 28 balls while Douglas remained unbeaten on 58 off 18.The Strikers will face the Salt Pond Breakers in the final on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos