Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Browne, Douglas power Strikers into final

Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglas ran Botanical Garden Rangers ragged as La Soufriere Strikers romped home by 33 runs to seal a place in the final of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Saturday.

Needing 151 to win, Rangers got off to a flying start thanks to Hyron Shallow's 26 off 11. But just as he was looking to shift gears, Shallow was caught in the deep. Rangers run chase flagged thereafter, despite some power-hitting from Atticus Browne and Kesrick Williams. It finished on 117/7 in 10 overs.

READ| Vincy Premier T10 League: Rangers bags last-ball thriller, Divers makes semis

Salvan, Douglas run amok

Earlier, twin fifties by Salvan and Douglas set the Rangers a challenging total. Salvan and his brother Dean made the most of the Powerplay, plundering 53 off just 24 balls. Dean fell for 14 off Romario Bibby's bowling in the fifth over.

But there was more misery in store for the Rangers bowlers as No. 3 Douglas led a late assault, smashing 31 runs off one Bibby over - with four sixes - to take the Hikers to 150/2. Salvan was run out in the last over, having hammered 70 off 28 balls while Douglas remained unbeaten on 58 off 18.

The Strikers will face the Salt Pond Breakers in the final on Sunday.