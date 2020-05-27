Vincy Premier T10 League: Hikers recovers to post win, Breakers makes it five straight victories

La Soufriere Hikers made it back-to-back wins in the Vincy Premier League T10 League after a 10-run victory over Grenadlines Divers on Wednesday.

The win helped Hikers remain in second place while Divers, which is fifth, missed a good opportunity to make its way up the points table.

Hikers recovered from a terrible start to post 98/4 in 10 overs thanks to an unbroken 54-run stand for the fifth-wicket between Casmus Hackshaw (28) and Desron Maloney (27). Divers was in control of the chase thanks to a 30-ball 55 from Alex Samuel before it collapsed to a defeat. Samuel was run out in the penultimate over with 12 runs needed from seven deliveries. Kenson Dalzell conceded just two runs in the 10th over to see out the win.

Salt Pond Breakers maintained its winning start to the campaign with a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over Dark View Explorers. Breakers has 10 points from five matches at the top of the table while Explorers remain fourth with just four points.

Breakers restricted Explorers to 73/3 before Sunil Ambris starred with the bat to take his side home in the penultimate over with an unbeaten 39 off 22 balls.

Ambris retired to the dressing room in the opening over of the chase after he was struck on the head. He then returned in the third over after the fall of the first wicket.

In the final match of the day, Botanic Garden Rangers pulled off a six-run win over bottom-placed Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Openers Hyron Shallow (44) and Oziko Williams (30) put on a 82-run stand for the first-wicket to help Rangers set a total of 102. Sealroy Williams top-scored for Strikers with 35 but didn't get enough support from the middle order. Kesrick WIlliams and Romario Bibbly claimed two wickets-a-piece.

Rangers moved to six points while Strikers suffered a fifth straight defeat.