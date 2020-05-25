Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: MRF Pace Foundation to hold meeting in June With COVID-19 cases on a rise in Chennai, there is still no clarity when the iconic pace academy can resume operations. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Chennai 25 May, 2020 20:52 IST Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Chennai 25 May, 2020 20:52 IST The month leading up to the Indian Premier League is usually a busy one at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. Besides regular training, the fast bowlers also fine-tune their T20 line-and-length skills. But on March 20, the iconic academy shut shop due to the coronavirus outbreak.On May 18, however, as the Sports Ministry declared that training can resume in sports complexes and stadiums, albeit with strict restrictions and guidelines, the pace foundation has decided to hold a meeting in June and plan a reboot.“Even I have to be convinced as to when can I start. At this moment, it is too early to say anything. The flights [operations] are not clear and the parents need to send their kids too. The virus is a life and death matter. We have to have a meeting with the management. It is likely to be held in early June,” M. Senthilnathan, chief coach of the pace foundation, told Sportstar on Monday.READ | Rahul Dravid on bio-secure venues: It's a bit unrealistic Tamil Nadu has reported more than 17,000 COVID+ cases, and that's the primary concern of Senthilnathan.“One more month of delay will not hamper training. We are in no hurry. Safety of the players is more important. We also have to understand the government's stand after May 31. We will be under pressure if one of our boys gets the virus. We are a private association and we have to be double cautious. We like to be safer," he said.If the pandemic is brought under control, the Pace Foundation may look to resume in July. But, Glenn McGrath, the director, may not be available this year as the international travel restriction is likely to last longer. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos