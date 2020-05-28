Vincy Premier T10 League: Breakers stays top with thrilling win, Strikers off the mark

Fort Charlotte Strikers finally got off the mark in the the Vincy Premier League T10 by clinching its win of the tournament on Thursday.

The Strikers, which remains sixth with a paltry two points, beat Dark View Explorers by 17 runs in a low-scoring affair.

The Strikers batted first in the first match of the penultimate day of the group stage. Olanzo Bellingy (32) and Sealron Williams (19) got the innings up and running from the word go. Bellingy smashed Marcus Edward for 26 runs in the fifth over to guide the Strikers to 47/0 at the half-way stage.

Darius Martin sent Williams back to the pavilion before forcing Bellingy to retire-hurt after hitting him on the helmet with a nasty bouncer. Eventually, the Explorers restricted the Strikers to 92/3 after 10 overs.

The Explorers failed to start strong as D. Greaves was run-out in the first over. Lindon James (10) joined the skipper Shamon Hooper (16) before holing the pull shot against Sealroy Williams.

The Explorers' was reduced to 39/4 as it lost two more wickets in the sixth over. Chelston Stone picked the wickets of Hooper and Andrew Thomas (1).

The onus was now on Jay Mathews (14) and Kody Horne (19) to see their team home after Sealron Williaams managed to score just two runs. But a disciplined finish by the Strikers bowlers meant the Explorers was restricted to 75/7 after 10 overs and thus, fallling well short of the target.

-Breakers remains top after nail-biting finish-

Salt Pond Breakers recovered from its first loss last night as it defeated Grenadine Divers by five runs to remain at the top of the league table.

Sunil Ambris' Breakers opted to bat against Asif Hoopers' Divers. The batting side found itself in a spot of bother at 56/2 after six overs. Ambris, after a 6-ball 16, was run-out in the third over, while his opening partner Kadir Nedd scored 25 before meeting the same fate.

Urnel Thomas' brilliant knock of 32 helped the Breakers post 92/5 after 10 overs. Obed McCoy, Razine Browne and Maxine Browne picked up a wicket each.

In response, Asif Hooper (24) and Wayne Harper (12) got the Divers off to a solid start, putting on 28 for the first wicket in three overs. However, the Divers' chase derailed after Jeremy Layne and Javid Harry sent the openers packing. At the half-way stage, the Divers was 41/2, needing 52 off the 30.

Ambris conceded 10 runs in the eight over and Delorn Johnson, depsite conceding 11 in the ninth, picked up two crucial wickets to peg back the Divers. He claimed the wickets of Shem Browne and Richie Richards for 12 and 0, respectively.

Wesrick Strough had to defend 17 runs and he did just that. He bowled a brilliant last over to restrict the Divers to 87/5.